Hedge funds expect to hold 7.2% of their assets in crypto in five years’ time, according to a survey conducted by fund administrator Intertrust.
- That asset allocation equates to around $312 billion across the sector, according to Intertrust estimates, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.
- As many as 17% of the survey's 100 respondents expect more than 10% of their portfolios to be allocated to crypto in 2026.
- The funds surveyed manage an average of $7.2 billion in assets.
- North American funds predict their crypto exposure will be 10.6%, while those in the U.K. and Europe forecast 6.8%.
- Existing holdings in crypto across the hedge fund sector are, however, unclear, so it is not apparent how large an increase these figures represent.
