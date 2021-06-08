Hunter Merghart, Bitstamp’s head of operations in the U.S., is leaving the company to join early-stage crypto fund Castle Island Ventures.
- Merghart has been tapped by Castle Island Ventures as an executive in residence and venture partner, Merghart announced on his Twitter page Tuesday.
- He joined Bitstamp in April 2019, becoming the company's first U.S. employee, after he had spent a year as head of trading for Coinbase.
- Merghart previously worked at Barclays and RBC Capital Markets.
- In February, Castle Island Ventures raised $50 million for its second fund from high-net-worth individual family offices and others.
- In April, Mrinalini Bhutoria, who was research director at Fidelity Digital Assets, joined Castle Island Ventures as a principal.
