Namebase CEO Tieshun Roquerre joins @nlw to talk about why uncensorable web domains matter as Handshake goes live to mainnet.

For early access to new episodes, subscribe today via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred platform.

As claims of election tampering, fraud and other dubious activities fly around the botched Democratic Caucus in Iowa, trust in our public institutions continues to crater.

The question of trust and censorship are at the heart of our episode today. Handshake is a new protocol for uncensorable web domains. The goal is to create a blockchain-based Top Level Domain system governments can’t censor or block.

To explain why Handshake (HNS) matters, @nlw is joined by Tieshun Roquerre, the CEO of Namebase, a next-generation domain registrar for HNS.

In this interview, they discuss:

What Handshake is

How a HNS domain is different from a standard web domain

Why uncensorable web domains are the next great blockchain killer app

How Roquerre became interested in the space

How Namebase works