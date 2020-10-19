Former Coinbase counsel Hailey Lennon is joining law firm Anderson Kill.

Lennon has joined Anderson Kill’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Technology, Media and Distributed Systems Group. She joins a team of 10 other lawyers who practice in the crypto and blockchain space, including Stephen Palley, Preston Byrne and Bob Cornish.

“Hailey’s hiring is indicative of our hiring philosophy in the space, which is to bring on lawyers who have deep substantive experience and are best in class lawyers,” Palley said in an email. “We expect to see more growth in disputes work, M&A transactions, and in BSA/OFAC regulatory work, where Hailey has significant experience.”

In her role at Coinbase, Lennon worked with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

Prior to Coinbase, she helped Tokyo-based crypto exchange bitFlyer gain 33 money transmitter licenses in the U.S. and was part of the team that helped bitFlyer secure a BitLicense from New York.