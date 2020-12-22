Two of bitcoin’s most vocal advocates discuss why this year broke open the floodgates on an aging economic system.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are one of bitcoin’s most dynamic duos, producing a variety of content, including the Orange Pill podcast. In this discussion with NLW, they talk about why this year was transformational in terms of how people view the aging economic system, and why 2021 is poised to mint even more new bitcoiners.