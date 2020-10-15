Nearly 2,000 Robinhood Markets accounts were hacked in a recent series of attacks that stole customer funds, an indication the infiltration was more pervasive than previously believed, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.
- According to the company's statement at the time of the hacks, the attacks were said to have affected only a "limited" number of clients..
- Despite the company's statement at the time blaming the attacks on the victims' personal email accounts being compromised, several victims told Bloomberg they found no evidence this happened.
- In addition, several victims said they'd already used two-factor authentication, something Robinhood was advising the individuals who'd been hacked to set up, Bloomberg said.
- A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, only referring CoinDesk back to the company's earlier statement.
UPDATE: 20:30 UTC: Adds that some clients were already using two-factor authentication, several found no evidence of comprised personal email accounts. Read also: Robinhood Traders, Including Bitcoin Holders, Left in the Lurch Following Theft: Report
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.