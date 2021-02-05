German authorities who seized a convicted hacker’s wallet containing over 1,700 bitcoin – worth at least $64.7 million at today’s prices – have hit a brick wall when trying to access the coins.
- According to a German prosecutor cited by Reuters Friday, the convicted criminal is refusing to share the password that would allow the authorities to access the bitcoin.
- The hacker was sentenced to an over two-year prison term for installing software on other people’s computers without permission in order to mine cryptocurrency.
- He has now served the sentence and has consistently refused hand over the wallet password, despite multiple requests.
- “We asked him but he didn’t say,” prosecutor Sebastian Murer told Reuters. “Perhaps he doesn’t know.”
- Prosecutors have made sure the man cannot access the bitcoin trove after release, Reuters said without providing any further detail.
