Guggenheim Investments registered a new fund, the Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund, that might seek investment exposure to cryptocurrencies, notably bitcoin, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The fund, expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "GUG," will follow an asset-allocation strategy and a relative value-based investment strategy, and may seek exposure to cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin.
- Exposure would likely be through derivatives, such as futures, or through other vehicles that invest in crypto.
- Guggenheim noted the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, saying that "it is a highly speculative asset."
- The fund will hold a varying proportion of cryptocurrency, and may hold none at all, the filing said.
- In November, Guggenheim filed to allow its Macro Opportunities Fund to gain exposure to bitcoin.
