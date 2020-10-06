A prominent Taiwanese-American multimedia artist considered a pioneer of internet-based art is releasing her first work on a blockchain-based platform.
- Shu Lea Cheang is a renowned artist whose works have been exhibited at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.
- The artist, whose works are also collected by the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum and the Guggenheim, among others, explores social issues such as race relations and gender roles in her art.
- Cheang will premier her new media artwork on MakersPlace, an Ethereum blockchain-powered market for rare and collectible digital art, later this week.
- Having an artist such as Cheang joining the crypto art space, "speaks volumes" to the growth and maturity of rare digital art, Makersplace CEO and co-founder Dannie Chu told CoinDesk.
- For her new work to feature on the platform, Cheang has created a sci-fi video series called BioNet, consisting of two artworks "BioNet Baby" and "BioNet Blood Cell," examining the potential impact of technology and science as it relates to human society.
- The media artwork will be made available on Oct. 8 beginning at 20:00 UTC and will be digitally stamped with an indelible signature from Cheang authenticated and secured through MakersPlace platform.
