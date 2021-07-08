Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital Mining has signed an agreement to purchase 7,200 Antminer S19J Pro mining machines from Bitmain Technologies for $48 million.
- Gryphon Mining said Bitmain is scheduled to deliver 600 miners monthly with the first delivery starting next month.
- The S19J Pro Antminer has a maximum hashrate of 100 TH/s combined, with an energy efficiency ratio of 29.5 J/TH, and an expected life cycle of over five years.
- Most recently, Gryphon Mining entered into a merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY), a data management company.
