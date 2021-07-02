Greenidge Generation said it plans to expand its bitcoin mining operations by adding a facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It already has an operation in New York.
- Mining at the site, previously a printing plant, will start later this year or early 2022.
- Greenidge Generation said it is committed to “environmental leadership” in cryptocurrency operations, and two-thirds of the electricity at the site is sourced from zero-carbon sources such as nuclear power.
- It plans to lease the site for 10 years from LSC Communications, an Atlas Holdings company.
- "This is an important step in Greenidge's strategy to build upon our unique expertise in environmentally sound bitcoin mining at additional locations across the country," CEO Jeff Kirt said.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.