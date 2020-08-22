Despite the stock market returning to all-time highs, many can’t shake the feeling that all is not well in the economy. 

Today on The Breakdown’s Weekly Recap:

  • People aren’t buying “the Great American Recovery”
  • Let’s stop considering the economy as one thing
  • Dave Portnoy doesn’t care about your principles
  • DeFi is the Wild West and saved only by the fact that no normie understands what the hell is going on
  • Bitcoin is being compared to the dollar not stocks and that’s serious progress

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | What’s Actually Happening With Inflation Right Now

Tuesday | How Excess Capital and Low Interest Rates Reshaped Silicon Valley, Feat. Chris McCann

Wednesday | S&P5 vs. S&P 500: The Real Story of the Stock Market Recovery

Thursday | The Most Pro-Bitcoin Politicians in the US

Friday | Winter Is Coming: Examining the Economy’s Eight-Body Problem

