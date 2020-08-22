Despite the stock market returning to all-time highs, many can’t shake the feeling that all is not well in the economy.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on The Breakdown’s Weekly Recap:
- People aren’t buying “the Great American Recovery”
- Let’s stop considering the economy as one thing
- Dave Portnoy doesn’t care about your principles
- DeFi is the Wild West and saved only by the fact that no normie understands what the hell is going on
- Bitcoin is being compared to the dollar not stocks and that’s serious progress
This week on The Breakdown:
Thursday | The Most Pro-Bitcoin Politicians in the US
