Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a discount, one day after its bitcoin trust did the same.
The trust closed 5.21% below the price of ETH on Thursday after trading at a premium to the spot price of ether since 2017, according to historical data from Skew. As of Friday’s stock market close it traded 1.18% below the spot price.
Earlier in the month, it traded at a premium that was nearly 20% above the spot price.
Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.
