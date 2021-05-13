Crypto asset manager Grayscale has filed for a third of its investment funds to be registered as a reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • In a Form 10 filing dated Thursday, Grayscale named its Digital Large Cap Fund, which aims to hold large-cap crypto assets together making up 70% of the digital asset market.
  • Once the SEC deems the registration effective, the trust will become subject to Regulation 13A under the Exchange Act.
  • That regulation brings regular reporting requirements, but can help attract more conservative investors.
  • The company's bitcoin and ethereum trusts secured reporting company status in January and October 2020, respectively. 
  • According to its latest update on Wednesday, Grayscale's Large Cap Fund now has over $630 million in assets under management. The firm manages $53.1 billion in assets overall.
  • Grayscale Investments is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk's parent company.

Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.