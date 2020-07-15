Grayscale has reported its best quarter ever after it raised a total of $906 million for its crypto products in Q2 2020.
- The New York-based fund provider reported two consecutive record quarters Wednesday, with more than $400 million increase in capital inflows quarter-on-quarter.
- Grayscale raised $500 million in Q1 2020 – the previous record.
- Overall, Grayscale raised $1.4 billion in the first half of this year, the first time capital crossed the billion-dollar mark in a six month time frame, it said.
- Grayscale is part of Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk's parent company.
- The firm creates single asset funds that allow investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies in a regulated asset-class.
- This week's results mean total cumulative inflows into Grayscale's products since inception has more than doubled to $2.6 billion.
- The vast majority of commits (85%) came from institutional investors in H1 2020; Grayscale said most have started diversifying away from just bitcoin.
- Total capital inflows into altcoin products increased 35% quarter over quarter; it's up nearly 650% over the 12-month period.
- Inflows into the Ethereum Trust made up 15% across the whole product range in Q2 2020: an all-time high.
- Bitcoin trust inflows came to $751 million in the same quarter; Grayscale successfully registered it with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January.
Disclosure
