Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments said Monday its Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) is again open to accredited investors.
- The company said the private placement of its shares in the trust is periodically offered throughout the year. The Ethereum Trust last closed its doors in late December, along with five other trusts.
- Grayscale offers its various trusts for investors looking for exposure to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether without the challenges of buying and storing the cryptocurrency directly.
- As of Jan. 29, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust had more than $4 billion in assets under management, the firm said Monday.
- Grayscale – owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk – last week registered five new trusts for cryptocurrency assets, several being linked to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
- These and other recent trust registrations do not necessarily mean the investment vehicles will actually be launched, however.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.