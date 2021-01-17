Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, tweeted the firm raised more than $700 million on Jan. 15, seeing increased momentum from Q4.
- In Q4 2020, the company raised $3.3 billion across its cryptocurrency investment vehicles, a record for the digital asset manager and further evidence of this rally’s institutional base.
- The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which is the company's most popular product, led the pack in Q4 with an average of $217 million raised every week.
- The latest data from Grayscale shows on Jan. 15 the firm has a record $27.1 billion under management; it entered 2020 with just $2 billion.
- Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, compared Grayscale as the "ARK" of crypto via Twitter explaining that there are a number of similarities with both defying trends and seeing increased interest.
- "The similarities are pretty amazing. I think both hung in relative oblivion for 3-4 yrs, had like $2b 12mo ago ago and then boom, 10x increase. Both defy trends: ARK w stock picking and grayscale w very high fees and 20%+ premiums,” said Balchunas.
- ARK Investment Management, an asset-management firm led by Cathie Wood, has a flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) which over the course of a year has returned more than 171%, seeing its assets under management grow by more than tenfold, to $21.8 billion.
- New York-based, SEC-regulated Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
