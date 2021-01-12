Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has re-opened a number of its cryptocurrency products to new investors after they were closed last month.
- Trusts for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum classic, litecoin and the Digital Large Cap Fund are now again accepting clients, according to its website but the Grayscale Ethereum Trust is not.
- On Dec. 21, the cryptocurrency asset manager's website said the six products were “unavailable" to new investors.
- While no explanation was given, the move was not unusual: Grayscale periodically closes off its crypto trusts to investors.
- At press time, the XRP Trust is also closed.
- On Jan. 5, Grayscale announced the removal of XRP from its Digital Large Cap Fund after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, alleging it had conducted an unregistered sale of securities with the XRP token.
- Data tweeted by Grayscale on Monday showed assets under management were at $24.5 billion, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust making up the lion's share with $20.6 billion.
- New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
