The world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale Investments, looks to be preparing for possible launches of new single-asset trusts for a number of cryptocurrencies.
- Trusts for five digital assets were filed with Delaware's corporations registry on Dec. 18, 2020: Chainlink, Basic Attention Token, Decentraland, Livepeer and Tezos.
- The filings were not made by Grayscale itself, but by Delaware Trust Company, which is listed as the firm's "statutory trustee" for the U.S. state in Grayscale documentation.
- "Grayscale is always looking for opportunities to offer products that meet investor demands. Occasionally, we will make reservation filings, though a filing does not mean we will bring a product to market. Grayscale has and will continue to announce when new products are made available to investors," the company told CoinDesk via email.
- As such, the filings could offer a hint of which crypto trusts are likely to be launched down the road.
- A registration for the Filecoin Trust was also made on Oct. 15, 2020.
- New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.