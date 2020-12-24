Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments reached $16.4 billion in assets under management (AUM), up from the $13 billion the firm announced last week.
- Data tweeted by the firm showed its largest holdings remain in bitcoin, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust having $14.1 billion in the top crypto asset. The firm's Ethereum Trust now has $1.81 billion in ether AUM.
- Grayscale also has trusts for litecoin ($125.0 million), bitcoin cash ($70.7 million), ethereum classic ($67.7 million) and others with less significant holdings including XRP, XLM and zcash.
- New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.