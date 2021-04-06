Grayscale Investments DID NOT FILE to register a new trust for Microsoft-partnered Ethereum scaling project Nahmi, a spokeswoman for the world’s largest digital asset manager said.

  • The filing with the State of Delaware indicated that a company named "Grayscale" had filed for a trust in a way that was identical to how Grayscale Investments had done for multiple other trusts.
  • "We did not make that filing," the spokeswoman said.
  • As such, the filing may have been an attempt to pump the price of the project's native token NII.
  • According to CoinGecko, the price of NII has more than doubled in the last 24 hours to $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.2 million.
  • It appears at least one other trust filing with the name "Grayscale" may also be fraudulent.
  • Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
  • A call is being placed with the State of Delaware.
  • CoinDesk regrets any confusion caused by the previous report.
The apparently bogus filing purporting to be from Grayscale.

