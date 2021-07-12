Crypto asset manager Grayscale said its Digital Large Cap Fund has now become a reporting company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

  • The fund joins Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust and Ethereum Trust as reporting products.
  • Grayscale also said it filed for three additional trusts to become reporting companies: Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust, Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust and the Grayscale Litecoin Trust.
  • Registration brings with it the requirement to file quarterly and annual financial statements, 10-Qs and 10-Ks, as well as Form 8-Ks for significant events.
  • Grayscale Investments is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk's parent company.

Read more about...

Securities and Exchange CommissionGrayscale
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.