Crypto asset manager Grayscale said its Digital Large Cap Fund has now become a reporting company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The fund joins Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust and Ethereum Trust as reporting products.
- Grayscale also said it filed for three additional trusts to become reporting companies: Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust, Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust and the Grayscale Litecoin Trust.
- Registration brings with it the requirement to file quarterly and annual financial statements, 10-Qs and 10-Ks, as well as Form 8-Ks for significant events.
- Grayscale Investments is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk's parent company.
