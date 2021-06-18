Crypto-asset manager Grayscale has added 13 tokens to those under consideration for investment products, most of which are concerned decentralized finance (DeFi).

  • The 13 include 1inch, Bancor, Curve, Polygon and 0x, Grayscale announced in a tweet Thursday.
  • The additions bring the total assets being considered to 31, following from an initial list announced in February.
  • Grayscale stressed that not all will be turned into investment products, which requires a significant due process and would be subject to custody arrangements and regulatory considerations.
  • Five from the February list have led to the creation of investment products: Basic Attention Token, Chainlink, Decentraland, Filecoin and Livepeer.
  • Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

