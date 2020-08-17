Grayscale Investments’ Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCHG) and Litecoin Trust (LTCN) crypto products are set to begin trading publicly on OTC markets after receiving DTC-eligibility Monday.
- The twin funds provide institutional (and now retail) investors exposure to their namesake cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Cash ($5.8 billion market cap) and Litecoin ($4.3 billion market cap).
- Grayscale has fashioned its growing family of crypto trusts as a gateway for investors who lack the technical know-how or risk tolerance to hold coins themselves. (Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent firm.)
- Prior to the announcement, Grayscale reported that accredited investors already held 6,028,000 BCHG shares and 2,500,800 LTCN shares through private placement deals.
- Those shares can now trade publicly as long as their institutional buyers' one-year hold period has been met.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.