Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, acquired nearly $1 billion in crypto in a 24-hour period.
- The company tweeted Wednesday that its total assets under management totalled $45.8 billion compared to $44.9 billion the day before.
- This included increases to its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) of $283.3 million and $586.5 million respectively.
- GBTC is currently trading at a 13.88% discount to the price of the bitcoin held within, according to Grayscale’s data.
- Grayscale also added large numbers of altcoins, including a 16.89% increase in horizen (ZEN) and 13.25% in livepeer (LPT) .
- Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent of CoinDesk.
