Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has acquired an additional $300 million in cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours.

  • Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert made the announcement via tweet late Thursday evening, shortly after his company posted an update to its digital asset portfolio.
  • "Added a cool $300 million in assets under management in one day," Silbert said. The additional sum brings the total held under management to $7.3 billion.
  • The move comes at a time when the hype surrounding PayPal's foray into the crypto markets has drawn additional attention from big-name investors including Paul Tudor Jones II.
  • Last week the digital asset manager announced its best quarterly results to date, having brought in just over $1 billion in investment across all of its cryptocurrency products.
  • Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk's parent firm, Digital Currency Group, of which Silbert is a founder.

See also: Grayscale Tells SEC Its Bitcoin Trust Rose $1.6B Over Six Months

Read more about...

InvestmentsGrayscaleCoinFlash
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.