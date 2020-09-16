Governments have significant discretion over economics and finance today, but decentralized network-driven alternatives threaten that control.
Today on the Brief:
- Kraken is the first crypto exchange to become a U.S. bank
- FTC preparing antitrust lawsuit against Facebook
- Gold-standard fan Judy Shelton doesn’t have the votes to be confirmed as Federal Reserve governor
Our main discussion: The battle for the soul of finance.
In this episode, NLW looks at the power competition between governments on the one hand and the decentralized network-driven finance alternatives that would reshape that power. Interestingly, in this competition corporations may play a role that benefits both sides at different times and in different ways.
