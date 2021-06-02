Google is tightening its restrictions on those seeking to pitch cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to U.S. customers.
- Effective Aug. 3, anyone seeking to advertise those products to U.S. customers will have to be registered with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) or a federal or state chartered bank regulator Google announced.
- All prior certifications by Google will be revoked at that time.
- No changes were announced for other regions.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.