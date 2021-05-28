Blockchain data for Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, has arrived on Google’s Cloud platform.
- An integration with Google BigQuery enables developers to analyse on-chain data on Polygon (formerly called Matic) in a more simple way, according to an emailed announcement Friday.
- With the BigQuery support, Polygon's datasets have now been listed in the Google Cloud Marketplace under the public financial services category.
- Potential benefits of the integration are said to include the monitoring of gas fees and smart contracts, and determining the most popular tokens or applications on the network.
- Google BigQuery is an information warehouse that acts as an indexer allowing powerful data analysis. This can be performed across multiple blockchains, enabling comparison between networks or the tracking of interoperable tokens.
- Polygon said that being able to gain insights from the 6 million-plus daily transactions on its blockchain "will go a long way towards growing and building the Polygon and Ethereum ecosystems."
- The platform was recently the recipient of an undisclosed investment from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, confirmed by Cuban in an email to CoinDesk Tuesday.
