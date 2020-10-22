The author of “Goliath” gives his take on the history of American antitrust politics and what it means for the just-announced Google case.

Matt Stoller works with the American Economic Liberties Project and is the author of “Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy” as well as the popular Substack newsletter “BIG.”

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss the history of American antitrust sentiment and politics including:

The origins of antitrust sentiment

How the “Watergate Babies” generation of Democrats turned away from antitrust sentiment

How the 1990s shifted power in favor of corporates and tech

Why the 2008-2009 crisis was a seminal moment in our attitudes towards big finance

The significance of the new antitrust case against Google