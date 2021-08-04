Google’s new U.S. crypto ad policy kicks in today, allowing ads related to bitcoin and other crypto on its network, albeit with restrictions on the firms permitted to do so.
- Companies pitching crypto products and services to U.S. customers on Google must be registered with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) or with a federally or state-chartered banking regulator.
- This development was announced in June as part of Google's updated financial products and services policy.
- Google is still not allowing certain types of ads or ad destinations that aggregate or compare crypto service providers.
- Ads related to initial coin offerings and decentralized finance (DeFi) trading protocols are also not permitted.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.