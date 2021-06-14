Goldman Sachs plans to offer investors options and futures trading in ether, according to a report on Monday.
- The investment bank plans to offer trading in ether the months ahead, Mathew McDermott, head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg.
- In May, CoinDesk reported that Goldman Sachs had started to offer investors access to non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), a derivative tied to bitcoin’s price that pays out in cash.
- McDermott said that clients see the recent rout as a good entry point and that the bank also plans to facilitate trades with exchange-traded notes that track ether.
- In March, Goldman Sachs relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus, with plans to once again support trading in bitcoin futures.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.