Goldman Sachs plans to offer investors options and futures trading in ether, according to a report on Monday.

  • The investment bank plans to offer trading in ether the months ahead, Mathew McDermott, head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg.
  • In May, CoinDesk reported that Goldman Sachs had started to offer investors access to non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), a derivative tied to bitcoin’s price that pays out in cash.
  • McDermott said that clients see the recent rout as a good entry point and that the bank also plans to facilitate trades with exchange-traded notes that track ether.
  • In March, Goldman Sachs relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus, with plans to once again support trading in bitcoin futures.

