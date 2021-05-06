Goldman Sachs is offering investors access to non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), a derivative tied to bitcoin’s price that pays out in cash, according to a Bloomberg report. When reached by CoinDesk, the investment bank confirmed the news.
- The bank will then protect itself from volatility by buying and selling bitcoin futures in block trades through CME Group, using Cumberland DRW as its trading partner.
- NDFs are futures contracts in which counterparties settle the difference between the negotiated NDF price or rate and the spot price or rate on a notional agreed sum.
- In January, CME took the prime spot on the list of the biggest bitcoin futures trading platforms, indicating a continued rise in institutional participation.
- In March, Goldman Sachs relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus, with plans to once again support bitcoin futures trading.
- A source with knowledge told CoinDesk that Goldman quietly began offering bitcoin derivatives contracts to clients last month to test its hedging methods.
UPDATE (May 6, 19:40 UTC): Adds confirmation from Goldman Sachs.
