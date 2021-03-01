Investment bank Goldman Sachs has relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus and plans to once again support bitcoin futures trading, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CoinDesk. Contrary to an earlier report by Reuters, the source said the service would resume in mid-March, not next week.

The desk is part of a broader push into digital assets that may see Goldman attempt to stage a bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Reuters said. It will be a part of Goldman’s U.S. Global Markets division.

The bank had originally planned to launch a crypto desk in 2017 but shelved those plans in 2018 due to regulatory concerns.

CoinDesk reported in January that Goldman was looking to re-enter the cryptocurrency industry, including with a custody offering, within the coming months.