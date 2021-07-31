GoldenTree Asset Management, a New York-based with $45 billion under management, has been adding an undisclosed bitcoin to its balance sheet, according a report by The Street, which cited two unnamed sources.
- With the purchase, the credit-focused firm company has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in the largest cryptocurrency.
- GoldenTree, which is run by founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven Tananbaum, is considering hiring experts in cryptocurrency investments as it turns its attention to the industry, the report said.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.