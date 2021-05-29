Information technology and software development firm Globant bought bitcoin in the quarter ended March 31, according to a company filing made this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- With the purchase, the Luxembourg-based firm becomes the latest company to hold cryptocurrency on its balance sheet, following in the footsteps of firms like MicroStrategy and Tesla.
- At March 31, when the price of a single bitcoin was roughly around $58,000, Globant's holdings of the leading cryptocurrency was worth $500,000. Bitcoin is currently trading at about $34,000.
- The company didn't disclose what it paid for each coin.
CORRECTION (May 29, 22:00 UTC): Corrects amount of bitcoin purchased.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.