New York-based fund manager Global X Digital Assets has joined the list of firms applying to file a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S.
- The fund manager filed a proposal Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list the Global X Bitcoin Trust on the Cboe BZX Exchange.
- The ETF will reflect the performance of the price of the world's large cryptocurrency "less the expense of the Trust's operations," according to the filing.
- Custody for the bitcoin purchased by Global X will be provided by an unidentified custodian.
- The SEC is now reviewing more than a dozen similar applications, and hasn't approved any of them. Some have had their formal application windows extended on more than one occasion.
- In May, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler raised concerns before Congress about market manipulation in crypto and investor protection. Market manipulation has been cited as a key concern by the regulator when it rejected past bitcoin ETF applications.
