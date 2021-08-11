The Bank of Ghana plans to test a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in partnership with German banknote printer Giesecke & Devrient.
- The central bank said Wednesday that Giesecke & Devrient will be providing the technology for the currency, the digital cedi.
- Munich-based Giesecke & Devrient provides banknote and securities printing services as well as cash-handling systems.
- The CBDC will be tested with banks, payment service providers, merchants, consumers and other relevant stakeholders.
- In July, Bank of Ghana First Deputy Gov. Maxwell Opoku-Afari said the last phase before implementation of a digital cedi is “expected to start by September.”
- No definitive timeline for the potential launch of a digital cedi has been given.
