German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, speaking at a banking congress Friday, showed no love for privately issued cryptocurrencies.
- “I do not support private-sector digital currencies,” Scholz said, according to Reuters.
- Coming from the finance minister of the euro region's largest economy, Scholz's comments potentially strike a blow at two private crypto projects: Libra, the Facebook-backed retail payments network, and JPMorgan Coin, the wholesale payments chain.
- Nevertheless, Scholz told congressional delegates that European banks must adapt for the digital future.
