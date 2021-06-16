Genesis Digital Assets has purchased an additional 10,000 mining machines from manufacturer Canaan.
- The order for 10,000 A1246/A1166Pro machines is set to be completed by the end of this month, an announcement Wednesday said.
- It follows the signing of a partnership between the Nasdaq-listed manufacturer and Genesis Digital Assets for the purchase of Canaan's A1246 Avalon Miner machines valued at up to $93.6 million.
- Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, co-founder of Genesis Digital Assets, said he expects the purchase will help increase the firm's hash rate "by a minimum of twofold over the coming months."
- Earlier this month, China-based Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) announced that it expected to book net revenue of between $150 million and $250 million in the second quarter.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.