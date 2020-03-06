Binance US CEO Catherine Coley and Stellar Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon join CoinDesk reporter Leigh Cuen to debunk myths about gender for International Women’s Day.



There’s a common myth that women are less likely to be interested in bitcoin than men. The reality is people with higher income levels have a greater propensity for cryptocurrency and women still earn significantly less than men. Sexism isn’t only a problem in the so-called third world. A 2010 report by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed roughly 11 percent of reports from women in abusive relationships came from upper-middle-class or wealthy households.

Globally, women still have fewer inheritance rights than men as well. According to the World Development Report in 2012, 5-45 percent of female respondents in any given jurisdiction said they didn't have control over their own income. Since financial abuse happens across income levels, two of the leading women executives in Silicon Valley share career advice and management tips.

Later, we'll discuss how crypto startups can recruit diverse women and recognize untapped talent.

