U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is looking to expand its operations in Southeast Asia in an attempt to capitalize on the region’s growth.

Jeremy Ng, Gemini’s managing director Asia Pacific, wrote in a blog post Wednesday that the company will establish satellite offices throughout the region, including in Australia and Hong Kong.

The exchange is looking to build upon its success in Singapore after establishing a foothold last year, he wrote.

“Asia is fast becoming a growing market for cryptocurrency and Gemini want to make sure that we are front and center in shaping the future of money here,” Ng told CoinDesk in an emailed response to queries on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the company couldn’t comment on specific dates of expansion “at this stage.”

The exchange already offers support for trading in Australian and Hong Kong dollar pairs.

More than 30 employees have been hired in Singapore for roles across a variety of departments including marketing and compliance, among others.