Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss brothers, has launched trading denominated in the euro.
- In an announcement Wednesday, the company said all listed cryptocurrencies could be purchased and traded with euros.
- Euro deposits can be made via both SWIFT or SEPA transfers.
- The exchange's pro-level platform ActiveTrader has also listed pairs for the euro against bitcoin and ethereum (as well as GBP against the same two crypto assets).
- Roughly a month ago, Gemini also added pounds sterling for the U.K. market, having recently been granted an electric money institution license.
- Over in the U.S., Gemini also recently added "shielded" zcash withdrawals, allowing users to use the privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency without disclosing their identities or the size of their transactions.
