ClearBank says it has been chosen by the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange to provide its U.K. banking services.

  • U.S.-based Gemini had announced in late September that it was expanding “fully” into the United Kingdom, offering trading and custody services.
  • ClearBank said in a press release Thursday it is providing Gemini users with account numbers and sort codes via a single API.
  • It is further bringing the exchange access to U.K. payment rails, such as Faster Payments and the Clearing House Automated Payment System, known as CHAPS.
  • Gemini launched in the U.K. after being awarded an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Financial Conduct Authority.
  • The "cloud-based" challenger bank said it was able to offer Gemini users pound sterling deposits and withdrawals "in seconds" using Faster Payments.
  • “Gemini is ... one of the first crypto firms ClearBank has worked with, based on its exemplary approach to compliance and innovation," said ClearBank CEO Charles McManus.

See also: Gemini Exchange Building ‘Wrapped Filecoin’ for the Ethereum Network

Read more about...

ExchangesBankingGeminiClearBankCoinFlash
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.