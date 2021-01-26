Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss brothers, is expanding its Singapore operation with new listings, features and hires.
- The U.S.-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange and custodian said it has added 20 new tokens for trading, including a number of DeFi tokens like Yearn.Finance, Uniswap and Filecoin.
- Gemini has also added support for the Singapore dollar on its mobile and desktop apps, allowing FAST bank transfers for account deposits and crypto purchases via debit card using SGD.
- Local residents can now use MyInfo via SingPass to auto-fill Gemini’s account registration forms.
- "Singapore is one of our biggest markets and supporting SGD is another exciting milestone on our mission to empower the individual through crypto,” said Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini's CEO.
- The exchange is additionally seeking to hire a number of roles to support its Asia-Pacific mission.
