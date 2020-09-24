Cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini announced on Thursday that it was now expanding “fully” into the United Kingdom.
- According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, users, both individual and institutional, will now be able to trade and store crypto in the nation, with pounds sterling (GBP) now added as a funding currency.
- U.K. residents will be able to make GBP crypto purchases with their debit card or make GBP deposits to fund their account using wire transfers, Faster Payments and CHAPS.
- In August, Gemini was granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority.
