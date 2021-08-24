Galaxy Digital moved to expand its crypto data footprint Tuesday with a suite of products from index provider Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes.

The passive indexes cover crypto miners, infrastructure companies and crypto-adjacent companies by tracking public companies and a handful of “select” investment products, according to a press release. Galaxy said the goal is to “cover the full breadth” of crypto tech for investors. 

“Our data now spans far more of the crypto and blockchain ecosystem, aligning with our mission to empower investors with the tools they need to access every investable corner of the asset class,” Galaxy Digital Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk through a spokesperson.

Galaxy already offers a smattering of crypto index products with Bloomberg meant to follow asset prices. Just last week the firms rolled out the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index

The tie-up with Alerian will bring eight new crypto and blockchain indexes to market.

