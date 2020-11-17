Galaxy Digital, the digital asset manager founded by Mike Novogratz, is to launch a bitcoin fund in Canada.
- Announced on Monday in a press release, the CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund is a collaboration with CI Global Asset Management and has had a preliminary prospectus approved by securities regulators for an initial public offering, the firms said.
- A closed-end investment fund, it will invest directly in bitcoin and will be priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index.
- The firms aim to bring fund investors access to bitcoin via an "institutional-quality" platform.
- Galaxy Digital will be the sub-advisor for the fund and carry out all bitcoin trading, while CI Global will act as the vehicle's manager.
- Last week, Galaxy disclosed that it had brought in net income of $44.3 million in Q3 2020, having made a $68.2 million loss in the same period last year. The firm put it down to the rallying bitcoin market.
- At the same time, it also acquired two digital asset firms hoping to set itself up as the "go-to" firm for institutional investors.
