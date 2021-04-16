Galaxy Digital named former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey as its chairman.

  • The appointment, announced Friday, is in preparation for the firm’s U.S. public stock offering.
  • The investment management firm currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • Mike Novogratz, who will remain as CEO, said in March that the company will list in the U.S. in the second half of the year.
  • Daffey was most recently chairman of Goldman Sachs’ global market division, with his retirement announced in March.
  • He also recently bought a $51 million New York City mansion previously belonging to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

