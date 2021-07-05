Mirror Trading International (MTI), the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm, was placed into final liquidation and a further 8,000 bitcoin have been found, according to a Moneyweb report.
- MTI was placed in final liquidation by the Cape High Court this week, Moneyweb said. It was placed into provisional liquidation in December, after allegedly lying to investors and operating illegally.
- The 8,000 bitcoin traced, valued about $268 million at Monday’s prices, are in addition to 1,281 bitcoin recovered from the broker FX Choice.
- The liquidators say they believe they will be able to track down more of the estimated 29,000 bitcoin that flowed into MTI, according to Moneyweb.
- The firm was declared fraudulent by Texas state regulators in July 2020 and a probe by South Africa’s Financial Services Conduct Authority concluded MTI deliberately misled investors and operated a financial service without a license.
- The liquidators will return to court on Sept. 8 to argue that MTI should be declared a Ponzi scheme, Moneyweb said.
